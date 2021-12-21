SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 235,848 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,848 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $15,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 44.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 1,031.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

LI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Nomura assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.03.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $37.65.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was up 209.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

