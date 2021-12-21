Sfmg LLC Sells 88 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sfmg LLC reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $108.70 and a 12-month high of $274.29. The stock has a market cap of $311.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Argus lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

