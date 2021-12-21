Sfmg LLC Sells 71 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sfmg LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $307.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $314.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.14. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

