Sfmg LLC Raises Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 112.8% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 14.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $56.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $175.24 billion, a PE ratio of 88.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Sunday, December 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

