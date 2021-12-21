Sfmg LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBW. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 78.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $93,000.

Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $68.87 on Tuesday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $138.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.48.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.