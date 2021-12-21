Sfmg LLC Has $817,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sfmg LLC decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,833 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $239.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.99.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

