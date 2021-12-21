SFL (NYSE:SFL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get SFL alerts:

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. SFL has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $9.17.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SFL will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFL. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SFL in the 2nd quarter worth $10,380,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SFL by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after buying an additional 901,063 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SFL by 489.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after buying an additional 894,485 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SFL by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 536,360 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in SFL by 409.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 601,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 483,693 shares during the period. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SFL (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.