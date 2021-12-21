SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock Price Down 2.5%

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.91 and last traded at $47.91. Approximately 10,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,312,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.15.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on S. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $85,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $5,147,498.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,750 shares of company stock worth $8,184,025.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

