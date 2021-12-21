Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) Trading Up 0.3%

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) shares were up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.94. Approximately 57,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

The company has a market cap of $67.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Senstar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Senstar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Senstar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Senstar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,935,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Senstar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 10.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senstar Technologies Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of computerized security systems. It operates through the following segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video & Cyber Security. The Perimeter Products segment sells perimeter products, including services and maintenance that are performed either on a fixed-price basis or pursuant to time-and-materials based contracts.

