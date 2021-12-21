Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) PT Raised to $154.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SRE. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.43.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.16. 2,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,678. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,433,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,551,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,657 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,477,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,662 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

