Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) PT Raised to $154.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SRE. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.43.
Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.16. 2,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,678. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,433,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,551,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,657 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,477,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,662 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
