Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 41,546 shares during the quarter. Select Medical makes up 1.8% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $17,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 6.2% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Select Medical by 4.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Select Medical by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

