Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Has $7.80 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 4.8% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $100.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.79. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $67.06 and a 12-month high of $102.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

