Scotiabank Cuts Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$8.70

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price objective dropped by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$8.70 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 91.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.40 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.88.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$4.55. 628,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,818. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$948.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$4.09 and a one year high of C$6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.09.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.