Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $78.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $79.90.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.