Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (SERE) to Issue Dividend of €0.07 on January 14th

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of €0.07 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON SERE opened at GBX 114.33 ($1.51) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a current ratio of 14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £152.90 million and a P/E ratio of 7.94. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 83.83 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 115.48 ($1.53). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 105.12.

Get Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a UK closed-ended real estate investment company incorporated on 9 January 2015. Its investment manager is Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited. It invests in European growth cities, specifically institutional quality, income-producing commercial real estate in major Continental European cities and regions.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.