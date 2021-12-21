Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the November 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 76.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SHLRF opened at $252.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.76. Schindler has a fifty-two week low of $245.20 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00.
About Schindler
