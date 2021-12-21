Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the November 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 76.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SHLRF opened at $252.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.76. Schindler has a fifty-two week low of $245.20 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00.

Get Schindler alerts:

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.