Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives $51.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 76.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 43.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

