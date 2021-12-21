Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives $51.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.
NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 76.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 43.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.04% of the company’s stock.
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
