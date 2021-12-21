Samuel H. Norton Buys 16,863 Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) CEO Samuel H. Norton bought 16,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $28,161.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:OSG remained flat at $$1.71 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 343,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,170. The company has a market cap of $149.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $3.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 46,789 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 32.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the second quarter worth $86,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,438,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 149,242 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

