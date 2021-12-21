Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SZG. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($35.96) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €31.67 ($35.58).

ETR SZG opened at €29.48 ($33.12) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is €29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.16. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €19.92 ($22.38) and a 12-month high of €35.08 ($39.42). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

