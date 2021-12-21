Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Has $551,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 286,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,070,000 after buying an additional 24,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Altria Group stock opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.21. The firm has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.24%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

