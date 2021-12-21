Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Has $33,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,828 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,524,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,513,000 after acquiring an additional 24,791 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,951 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,481,000 after acquiring an additional 112,154 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM opened at $216.04 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $190.94 and a one year high of $244.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.81.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

