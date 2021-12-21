Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Trims Position in East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ERESU. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 10.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $10,290,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $10,240,000.

OTCMKTS:ERESU opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. East Resources Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.18.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

