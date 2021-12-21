Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 101 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.4% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,758,000 after buying an additional 61,483 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 36.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 279,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,733,000 after buying an additional 74,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,585,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,773,000 after buying an additional 393,111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $106.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.61. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

