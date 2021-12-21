Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $627,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 24.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 14,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.30.

NYSE:MDT opened at $99.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $133.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.38 and its 200-day moving average is $123.99. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

