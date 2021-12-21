Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $558,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 275.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190,533 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 51,843,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,055 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,341,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,662,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,102,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,025 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $41.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.63.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

