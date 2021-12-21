Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of VBR opened at $169.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $138.45 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

