SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) has been given a €22.00 ($24.72) price target by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 86.28% from the stock’s previous close.

SFQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($23.48) target price on SAF-Holland in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.48) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.22) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €17.38 ($19.53).

SAF-Holland stock traded down €0.23 ($0.26) on Tuesday, hitting €11.81 ($13.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,316. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of €12.05. SAF-Holland has a one year low of €10.02 ($11.26) and a one year high of €14.49 ($16.28). The firm has a market cap of $536.11 million and a P/E ratio of 12.52.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

