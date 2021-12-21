S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($34.83) price objective on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SANT. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) price objective on S&T in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.34) price objective on S&T in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($35.96) price objective on S&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of ETR:SANT opened at €14.43 ($16.21) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $953.77 million and a P/E ratio of 17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46. S&T has a 12-month low of €13.82 ($15.53) and a 12-month high of €24.20 ($27.19). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.51.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

