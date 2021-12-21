Russell Edward Hallbauer Sells 20,000 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$52,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,291,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,558,804.80.

Russell Edward Hallbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 10,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 11,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total transaction of C$29,370.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 40,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$104,000.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.64, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00.

Shares of TKO opened at C$2.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of C$675.82 million and a P/E ratio of 21.83. Taseko Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$1.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.47.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$132.56 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 9.1400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TKO. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Taseko Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.20.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

