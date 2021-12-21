Russell Edward Hallbauer Sells 20,000 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$52,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,291,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,558,804.80.
Russell Edward Hallbauer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 16th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 10,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.
- On Friday, December 10th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 11,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total transaction of C$29,370.00.
- On Monday, December 6th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 40,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$104,000.00.
- On Thursday, December 2nd, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.64, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00.
Shares of TKO opened at C$2.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of C$675.82 million and a P/E ratio of 21.83. Taseko Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$1.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.47.
Several research firms have issued reports on TKO. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Taseko Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.20.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
