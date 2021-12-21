Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,200 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 147,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.4 days.

RUSMF stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95.

RUSMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$42.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Russel Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.97.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

