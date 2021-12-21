Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Roku by 237.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 218.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 35.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total transaction of $26,368,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total value of $26,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,541 shares of company stock worth $138,505,823 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.11.

ROKU stock opened at $228.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 112.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.74. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.23 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.27.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

