Robert W. Baird Downgrades Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $116.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $126.00.

SBUX has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $108.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,162,152,000 after purchasing an additional 757,995 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 11,217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 595,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

