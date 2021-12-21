RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) rose 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.58. Approximately 48,901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,846,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.98.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

