RiverFront Investment Group LLC Trims Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787,601 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned 0.29% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $15,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANGL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 73,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 50,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 52,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,685,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,456,000 after buying an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 10,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,061. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $33.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

