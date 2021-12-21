RiverFront Investment Group LLC Sells 481,234 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481,234 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $37,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the period.

BATS:EFG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,408 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.99 and a 200-day moving average of $109.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

