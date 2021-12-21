Rite Aid Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 25,131 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 298% compared to the average volume of 6,322 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAD. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.42. 234,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37. The company has a market cap of $804.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rite Aid will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

