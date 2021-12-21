Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.49)-($0.04) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.76). The company issued revenue guidance of $24.4-$24.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.98 billion.

NYSE:RAD opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $691.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rite Aid will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RAD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a sell rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rite Aid by 686.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 290,599 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 48.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

