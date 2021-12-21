Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.80 Million

Analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) will announce $41.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full-year sales of $179.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.82 million to $189.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $200.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Riley Exploration Permian.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE REPX traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.10. 32,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,209. Riley Exploration Permian has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $79.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 100,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $2,612,532.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 6,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $173,502.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 51.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter worth about $873,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP increased its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,263 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

