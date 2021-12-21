RichQUACK.com Achieves Market Capitalization of $123.38 Million (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (CURRENCY:QUACK) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. RichQUACK.com has a market capitalization of $123.38 million and $2.22 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00050286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.52 or 0.08231967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,424.79 or 1.00070113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00072547 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00046373 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002608 BTC.

RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RichQUACK.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RichQUACK.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

