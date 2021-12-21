RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

RFIL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RF Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut RF Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $7.17 on Monday. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $63.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in RF Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RF Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,993 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $870,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

