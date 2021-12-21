Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Short Interest Down 22.1% in November

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Shares of REYN stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,346. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REYN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

