Rewardiqa (REW) Achieves Market Cap of $40,057.13

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Rewardiqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rewardiqa has a market capitalization of $40,057.13 and approximately $11,698.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000492 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00087825 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Rewardiqa Coin Profile

Rewardiqa (CRYPTO:REW) is a coin. It launched on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Buying and Selling Rewardiqa

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rewardiqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rewardiqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

