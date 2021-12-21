Reviewing Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) & Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cerner and Creative Realities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerner 1 8 3 0 2.17 Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cerner currently has a consensus price target of $85.40, indicating a potential downside of 5.62%. Given Cerner’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cerner is more favorable than Creative Realities.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cerner and Creative Realities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerner $5.51 billion 4.84 $780.09 million $1.72 52.61 Creative Realities $17.46 million 0.99 -$16.84 million $0.14 10.36

Cerner has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Realities. Creative Realities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cerner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.7% of Cerner shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Cerner shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Creative Realities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cerner and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerner 9.15% 19.54% 10.61% Creative Realities 7.42% 16.67% 6.12%

Volatility and Risk

Cerner has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities has a beta of 3.83, indicating that its share price is 283% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cerner beats Creative Realities on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures associated with business activity in the United States. The International segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures linked to business activity in Aruba, Australia, Austria, the Bahamas, Belgium, Bermuda, Brazil, Canada, Cayman Islands, Chile, Denmark, Egypt, England, Finland, France, Germany, Guam, India, Ireland, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the Unit

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

