Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) vs. Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Financial Survey

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) and Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyra Therapeutics has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Repro Med Systems and Lyra Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro Med Systems 0 2 0 0 2.00 Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Repro Med Systems presently has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 40.26%. Given Repro Med Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Repro Med Systems is more favorable than Lyra Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Repro Med Systems and Lyra Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repro Med Systems $24.18 million 5.58 -$1.21 million ($0.10) -30.30 Lyra Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.13 million ($2.76) -1.65

Repro Med Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Lyra Therapeutics. Repro Med Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lyra Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.3% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Repro Med Systems and Lyra Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro Med Systems -20.56% -6.93% -6.25% Lyra Therapeutics N/A -59.85% -49.58%

Summary

Repro Med Systems beats Lyra Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro-Med Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W. Zorgniotti on March 24, 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, NY.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. Its product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

