Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) Short Interest Down 21.5% in November

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,110,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 12,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MARK opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. Remark has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $107.26 million, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 3.47.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Remark had a negative return on equity of 238.62% and a net margin of 415.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Remark from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Remark by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Remark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Remark by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 80,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 24,506 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Remark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Remark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remark Holdings, Inc, is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

