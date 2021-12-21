Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.96

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.96 and last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 2468869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Reinvent Technology Partners Y in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter worth $988,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter worth $6,665,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter worth $2,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTPY)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

