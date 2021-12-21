Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.96

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.96 and last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 2468869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.
Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Reinvent Technology Partners Y in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34.
Reinvent Technology Partners Y Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTPY)
Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
