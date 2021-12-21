Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Receives GBX 803.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 813 ($10.74).

A number of analysts have recently commented on RDW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 800 ($10.57) to GBX 809 ($10.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 870 ($11.49) to GBX 890 ($11.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.89) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 880 ($11.63) to GBX 980 ($12.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.89) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Thursday.

In other Redrow news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 6,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.42), for a total value of £42,794.26 ($56,538.86). Also, insider Barbara Richmond bought 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 638 ($8.43) per share, with a total value of £7,043.52 ($9,305.75).

Shares of RDW stock traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 670.40 ($8.86). 315,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,780. Redrow has a 12 month low of GBX 499 ($6.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 743.60 ($9.82). The company has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 657 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 660.83.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

