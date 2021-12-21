RED (RED) Price Up 8.3% Over Last Week

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. RED has a total market capitalization of $895,237.10 and $31,461.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RED has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One RED coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.45 or 0.00316218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000078 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.