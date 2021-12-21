Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 352,700 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the November 15th total of 297,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,303,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RBGLY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,009.50.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $19.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.