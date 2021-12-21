Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Scout24 (G24)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Scout24 (ETR: G24):

12/17/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €67.00 ($75.28) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/13/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €70.00 ($78.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/9/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €71.00 ($79.78) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/3/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €73.00 ($82.02) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/3/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €72.00 ($80.90) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

12/3/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €76.00 ($85.39) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/2/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €81.00 ($91.01) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/2/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €76.00 ($85.39) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/12/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €72.00 ($80.90) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/12/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €76.00 ($85.39) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/12/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €72.00 ($80.90) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/12/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €65.50 ($73.60) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/11/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €76.00 ($85.39) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/11/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €81.00 ($91.01) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/4/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €78.00 ($87.64) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €59.42 ($66.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €60.97. Scout24 AG has a 1 year low of €53.20 ($59.78) and a 1 year high of €73.36 ($82.43).

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

